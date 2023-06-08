New film looks into life on the streets of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The new film, "Outside," takes a closer look at life on the streets in Detroit. A special film screening will be held Saturday at Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak.

Kwende Ried, CEO and executive producer of Chedda Boy Films, and Ronnie Kirk, director of the new film, sat with CBS News Detroit on Wednesday.

"The inspiration behind it [the film] was to paint a picture of youth culture, a film about the eyes of the youth and what's going in the things that they have to deal with," said Ried, who plays a school principal in the film.

"A lot of this stuff in this film, I experienced myself. It means a lot to me, it means a lot for me to show what the things the youth are going through today," said Kirk. For me, I've never seen anything about how I grew up and the things I was going through, so I want the youth to be seen and heard through this film."

Watch the full conversation with Ried and Kirk in the video above.