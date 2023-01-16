Mother, 2 sons, found dead in Pontiac field

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother who was found dead with two of her three children in Pontiac was suffering from a mental health crisis, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Monica Cannaday, 35, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the cause of death was hypothermia.

Investigators said their bodies were found near the former Lakeside Housing Projects at Crystal Lake on Sunday. Cannady's 10-year-old-daughter, Lily, who survived walked to a neighbor's home for help. She's in stable condition.

"This is a mental health crisis. The woman, mom, was having a mental health crisis. She believes someone was trying to kill her," said Mike Bouchard, the Oakland County Sheriff.

Bouchard said Cannady's mother told deputies she noticed a change in her behavior three weeks ago. The family tried to get her help, but Cannady refused and took off with the kids, he added.

Sources said the children's father was murdered two years ago, which could possibly be the reason Cannady was in crisis. Investigators said the family could have been outside in the cold for at least three days, despite having a home about a mile from where they were found.

"Over the course of a couple of days, we actually had been getting calls about a woman and kids not dressed appropriately for the conditions," said Sheriff Bouchard. "Deputies would go there, look all through the area and couldn't find anybody."

Charles Witherspoon lives in the area and said neighbors saw the family. He said Cannady asked a neighbor for food because she was hungry. Witherspoon said he had no idea they were sleeping near his home.

"It's terrible," he said. "It's terrible."

Sheriff Bouchard this incident is just the latest example of the need for more funding to address mental health. He and city leaders are encouraging community to help individuals suffering from a mental illness.

"We're seeing death everyday as a result of the mental health crisis and it sure would be nice if Washington and Lansing tuned in on that," Bouchard said.