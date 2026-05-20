New Boston woman pleads guilty in $4.6M fraud scheme intended to boost child's modeling career

A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a $4.6 million scheme that claimed the money would be used to launch a child's modeling career – but much of it was gambled away instead.

Chanise Coyne, 46, of New Boston, entered her plea to wire fraud Tuesday in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said. She will be sentenced on Sept. 1.

Coyne admitted that she obtained over $4.6 million from a Michigan family by fraudulently claiming the money would be used for advance fees relating to the girl's participation in modeling events across the country, the district attorney's office said. As part of this scheme, Coyne created false and fraudulent records such as text messages, emails and invoices.

The money was instead misappropriated for her own benefit, with significant sums of the fraud redirected to gambling expenses.

"Coyne exploited a child's dreams and ripped off a local family with her fake claims," U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said about the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the investigation. Coyne faces up to 20 years in prison.