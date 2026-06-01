New barriers installed at Detroit Metro Airport after car crashes into Evans Terminal

Temporary concrete barriers are now in place outside the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport after a driver crashed an SUV into the building entrance Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m., shortly before Jose Restrepo and his wife arrived at DTW.

"In a world of risk and probabilities, unexpected things can happen," Restrepo said. "So we have to live with these things; just manage them."

Police say a 67-year-old man drove a Cadillac SUV the wrong way down Rogell Drive before slowly passing through gaps in protective barricades, openings designed to meet ADA accessibility requirements, and crashing into the terminal's front doors. The vehicle stopped just short of a security checkpoint. Despite the incident, some travelers say they still feel safe.

"I guess it won't happen again, hopefully, but who knows?" said traveler Natalie Hicks, who was flying to Texas. "Yeah, I feel safe."

Airport officials say the newly installed barriers are part of an enhanced temporary safety measure. A permanent solution is in the works and will include reinforced bollards or barriers designed to prevent vehicles from reaching pedestrian areas. Some visitors initially mistook the added barriers for routine roadwork.

"I've driven in five states in the past two days, and there's been a lot of construction," said Mackenzie Krahl, visiting from North Carolina. "So the barriers — I honestly just thought it was part of construction and nothing out of the ordinary."

Authorities say the driver appeared disoriented after the crash and told officers he was at the airport to "meet Tom Cruise and save his dad." He was taken into custody within about 10 minutes and transported to a hospital. No weapons were found.

Travelers told us they feel safer with the added barricades and increased police presence at the terminal.