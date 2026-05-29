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Driver crashes into Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport, no serious injuries reported

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A driver crashed an SUV into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday morning. 

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the airport in Romulus, Michigan, when a driver drove a Cadillac SUV between the barricades outside the terminal and into its front door, stopping just before a security checkpoint. The driver is in custody, and police are investigating.  

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CBS Detroit

No serious injuries have been reported, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority. 

Officials will provide additional updates in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday. CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of that press conference. 

Man drives car into McNamara Terminal in January 

The car crash at the Evans Terminal on Friday follows a crash into the McNamara Terminal in late January. 

On Jan. 23, a man crashed a Mercedes-Benz sedan into the McNamara Terminal near Delta Air Lines' check-in counters 

The Wayne County Airport Authority said that the vehicle drove through an airport entrance and struck a ticket counter. The driver was taken into custody, and six people were treated at the scene by firefighters.   

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Gino Vicci contributed to this report.

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