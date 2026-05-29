Driver crashes into Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport, no serious injuries reported
A driver crashed an SUV into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday morning.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the airport in Romulus, Michigan, when a driver drove a Cadillac SUV between the barricades outside the terminal and into its front door, stopping just before a security checkpoint. The driver is in custody, and police are investigating.
No serious injuries have been reported, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority.
Officials will provide additional updates in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday. CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of that press conference.
Man drives car into McNamara Terminal in January
The car crash at the Evans Terminal on Friday follows a crash into the McNamara Terminal in late January.
On Jan. 23, a man crashed a Mercedes-Benz sedan into the McNamara Terminal near Delta Air Lines' check-in counters
The Wayne County Airport Authority said that the vehicle drove through an airport entrance and struck a ticket counter. The driver was taken into custody, and six people were treated at the scene by firefighters.
This is a developing story and will be updated.