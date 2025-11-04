Network of Metro Detroit urban farmers plans good giveaway amid federal shutdown

When Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will arrive for millions of Americans amid the federal shutdown is still unknown. Despite the uncertainty, Metro Detroit communities are stepping up to fill in the gaps.

When SNAP benefits were temporarily paused on Nov. 1, it caused confusion for many Michiganders. That's when a collaboration of urban farmers and nonprofits came together to do something about it.

"This is something that our humanity kicked in, and us, as a collective of farmers, we decided to feed our community," said Travis Peters, founder of Green Boots Veteran Community Horticulture Marketplace.

SNAP recipients can visit the Green Boots Veteran Community Horticulture Marketplace for fresh produce.

Peters says his goal was to alleviate their stress.

"For those that rely on government aid to have that snatched, the ability to provide food on the table. That didn't sit well with me," Peters said.

Working with a network of urban farmers, the food giveaway came together quickly.

"I think a lot of people were worried and questioning where and how they were going to make ends meet, and we were glad to just step up and step in and help, know that you're not alone, right?" said cultivator Quinton X.

Volunteers stepped in to help set up for the event.

"A lot of people are on fixed budgets. So it was alarming at first, and then the second thought was building together, already thinking about resources that we can help, hand in hand with the community, to help tackle this," said event volunteer Tamicka Womack.

Cultivators are harvesting the remaining produce at the farm before the frost sets in, just in time for those who need it most.

"Keep it free. You know, that's part of my mission: growing food to fill my pantry, grow enough to take to the market. I've done that. Now's the time to grow enough to give away," Peters said.

Peters says he is planning to host more events in the future.

The marketplace is located at 13500 Southfield Road in Detroit.