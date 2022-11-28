Neighbors say scene "was like a movie" after dead body found in trunk in Dearborn

It was a scene that literally shook the neighborhood.

"I was in the house and I heard my house vibrate."

More than 24 hours later, neighbors near are wondering how in the world a 2020 Black Dodge Charger SRT tied to a missing person's case in Tennessee ended up crashing into the home next door.

"Police was out there telling the people to put their hands up, to get out the car and to get out the car and everything. And they wouldn't get out the car," a woman who lived next door, and wanted to remain anonymous, told Detroit Now News on camera Monday.

That's when police say they heard a gunshot and returned fire. Police say the driver of the suspected vehicle is a 36-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head, and a passenger, a 34-year-old woman injured from the crash, was taken into custody.

But as neighbors explain, it is what officers found in the trunk proven to most disturbing.

"They start searching the car and everything. And once they got into the trunk, they found out it was a dead body in the trunk. I just couldn't believe it that it was happening in my driveway and everything. It was like a movie or something," the woman next door explained.

Police say the body is of a 31-year-old woman, but have yet to officially identify the victim.

A destroyed home, gloves, shattered glass and a shoe were left lying at the scene but for the woman next door, so does her damaged car...the last memory of her late father.

"My father just passed away, and this is the last thing that he bought for me. And it's just terrible. And it actually has a bullet hole from the shooting," the woman said.

And while some neighbors are relieved their families are safe, others are still trying to pick up the pieces.

"I'm happy that they found the missing woman and everything like that, but the damages to happen as far as the chase and everything goes need to be addressed because this (wo)man didn't do not the first house to be damaged like that nor my car."

An autopsy is schedule for Monday morning.