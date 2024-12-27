Detroit neighbors react after woman injured in shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning. Neighbors claim it was a domestic situation.

The shooting occurred in the 16000 block of Edmore Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a woman in her mid-30s who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated.

DPD has yet to release new details, other than the shooting is still under investigation.

"I mean, we got kids in the house," said Autumn Ryals, who lives a couple of blocks from the scene of the shooting. "And for it to be domestic is just scary."

Ryals and neighbors claim that the shooter was the victim's ex, who became enraged that the woman had started a new relationship with someone else.

"Society is like that," Ryals said. "Men don't care no more."

Ryals, who said she grew up in a house where domestic abuse was normal, follows a certain rule. "Don't ever let a man put his hands on you. If a man raises his voice leave ... That's a red flag," she said.

Now, she wants people to stop ignoring the red flags, no matter how big or small they may seem.

"Any red flags you see, even if it's the smallest thing, go. Run fast. Do not walk," Ryals said.

Police were still searching for the suspect and asking anyone who may know something to call CrimeStoppers. The number is 800-SPEAK UP.