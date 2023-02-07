NBA reschedules Pistons-Wizards game after postponed by storm

DETROIT (AP) — The NBA has rescheduled three games after one game was postponed last week when the Detroit Pistons were stranded in Dallas due to a winter storm.

The Pistons will make up their home game against the Washington Wizards on March 7. The league also rescheduled games for both franchises to avoid either team playing on three straight days.

Detroit will host the Portland Trail Blazers on March 6, a day before previously scheduled.

Tipoff for the March 7 game will be at 7 p.m. at the Little Caesars Arena.

"Tickets issued for originally scheduled games will continue to be valid and usable for entry on the newly rescheduled game dates," the team said in a tweet.

The Wizards will face the Milwaukee Bucks at home on March 5, also a day earlier than previously planned.

Last week, the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and other parts of the state until 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff that the Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their game against the Mavericks on Monday, Jan. 30.

The team returned to Detroit on Feb. 3.