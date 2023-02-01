Pistons stuck in Dallas due to travel issues, Wednesday's game postponed

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to weather conditions, forcing the postponement of Wednesday night's home game against the Washington Wizards.

A game between the Pistons and the Mavericks brought the team to Dallas on Monday.

The Pistons haven't been able to fly back home due to winter weather conditions. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and other parts of the state until 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. CT) on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Pistons are scheduled to play back-to-back games at Little Casers Arena on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, they will play the Charlotte Hornets, and on Saturday, they will play the Phoenix Suns.