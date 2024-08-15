Wayne County prosecutors reviewing warrant request in case of missing Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is working to determine if it should file charges in the case of missing Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris after receiving a warrant request from the Detroit Police Department.

Maria Miller, the director of communications for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, and Detroit Sgt. Daron Zhou confirmed Thursday that the department has sent a warrant request to the prosecutor's office.

The review is expected to take some time to complete and is not expected to be done this week, according to Miller. Zhou and Miller could not release any additional details about the warrant request at this time.

Harris was last seen on Jan. 9 after she got off her school bus near Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit after leaving Clark Elementary School.

Her family reported her missing to school district authorities the following day, and on Feb. 13, the Detroit Police Department took over the investigation.

Multiple searches have been conducted to find Harris, and most recently, 14 different law enforcement agencies searched an area along the Rouge River in March.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that tips had led them to an area of the Rouge River located behind Greater Grace Temple off Seven Mile Road and Shiawassee.

"Unfortunately, as time goes on, this is starting to look more like a recovery effort. We're prayerful that's not the case, but we know how these things unfortunately play out, and there's certain aspects of the case that I am not prepared to discuss right now that's given us some very serious concerns that it could lean towards that way, but if anybody has any information knows where she's at or seen her, you know, please let us know so we can investigate all aspects of it," White said at the time of that search.

Earlier that same month, authorities searched a pond in Clinton Township near Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.