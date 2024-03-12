Search continues for missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris along Rouge River in Detroit

Na'Ziyah Harris Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The search for 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris continued on Tuesday along the Rouge River for the second day in a row.

The 13-year-old was last seen on Jan. 9 after getting off her school bus at Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit. Initially, she was reported to the school as a runaway. A month later, Detroit police took over the missing persons case.

"There is something very specific about this area that we want to take off this list, and that's why we're here today," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

White said police received many tips and were led to an area of the Rouge River behind Greater Grace Temple off Seven Mile Road and Shiawassee.

"Unfortunately, as time goes on, this is starting to look more like a recovery effort. We're prayerful that's not the case, but we know how these things unfortunately play out, and there's certain aspects of the case that I am not prepared to discuss right now that's given us some very serious concerns that it could lean towards that way, but if anybody has any information knows where she's at or seen her, you know, please let us know so we can investigate all aspects of it," White said.

Police Commissioner Tamara Smith said she has been in close contact with Na'Ziyah's family, and this search has been weighing on the community.

"They are friends that haven't heard from her, no family, it's not normal, and at this time, it's very important that the community gets involved, give any information that they may have or any tips that they may have, or anything that will lead to the return of her," Smith said.

As the search intensified throughout the day, Na'Ziyah's father, Murvin Jennings, sat in his truck in tears, wondering what happened to his daughter.

"It's so many stories banging around in our head like I'll be passing out if I cough or if I get too emotional right now, my chest will puff up, and then I could pass out. I got a heart defibrillator, and boom. It'll bring me back. That's what I be going through, like dealing with this stuff. I'm never alone by myself ever it's just a lot," Jennings said.

Police said the following agencies helped search for Na'Ziyah:

The Detroit Police Department Major Crimes Division led today's search, assisted by several of our local, state and federal partners, including:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Michigan State Police

Southeast Mutual Aid Strike Teams and Dive Group

Downriver Mutual Aid

Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office

Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Van Buren Police Department

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

Wayne County Sheriff's Office

The search is expected to continue Wednesday.