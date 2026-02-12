Na'Ziyah Harris' family speaking out after Detroit man pleads guilty to her murder

The Detroit man accused of murdering and sexually assaulting 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, who went missing in January 2024, pleaded guilty in the case Thursday morning.

Jarvis Butts agreed to a sentence between 35 and 60 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge.

CBS News Detroit spoke to one of Na'Ziyah's family members about why this plea deal might lead to answers about the biggest question in the case. Na'Ziyah's cousin, Roxy, says closure will only come once she knows what truly happened to her body.

"I don't think the full relief will get there until we finally have her," Roxy said.

Investigators found the clothes and shoes Na'Ziyah was last seen wearing during a Rouge River search near 7 Mile Road and Berg shortly after she went missing back on Jan. 9, 2024.

One of Butts's conditions for pleading guilty to the murder of Na'Ziyah is to "provide truthful statement regarding the body of Na'Ziyah Harris," court records show

"I'm happy that he is finally willing to tell where she is. I'm also happy that the rest of the victims that he has victimized are also getting justice," Roxy said.

"We all want her to be found. Not just me, but as a community, we all want her to be found, and today, we're closer to that."

Butts also pleaded guilty to five other cases involving sexual assault of four different minors, with one victim as young as 4 years old. He agreed to 10-15 years for each of those charges that he'll serve at the same time as the sentence in the Na'Ziyah Harris case.

Butts's sentencing is scheduled for March 12.