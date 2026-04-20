Michigan officials recognize National Work Zone Awareness Week, urge drivers to stay alert

Michigan officials are urging drivers to watch for workers in construction zones as part of the National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Authorities say accidents and deaths in road work zones have actually been on the rise in recent years, a trend in the wrong direction for both drivers and construction workers.

"They need to start paying better attention in those work zones. Last year, 2025, we had over 6,000 motor vehicle crashes inside the work zones, resulting in two workers' deaths and 22 motorists' deaths," said Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

He said it's really the combination of high speeds and distracted driving that is to blame for so many work zone crashes.

"People using their phones are hitting those work zones even though they're well lit up, well signed, and they're just not paying attention and slowing down, and they're striking these work zone workers or actually running into other vehicles and causing these crashes," Gonzalez said.

As a reminder, Michigan is a hands-free driving state —meaning you can't hold your phone while driving. So no texting, and you can't hold the phone up to your ear to talk, but you can use the infotainment screen.

"We do have innovations coming up, we do plan putting work zone license plate readers within some of our work zones," said John Richard, a communication representative with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Those license plate readers haven't been rolled out just yet, according to MDOT. Full implementation will happen in 2027. Both Richard and Gonzalez said the best way to avoid hurting a worker, yourself, or another driver is pretty simple-- slow down, increase your following distance, and put down the distractions.

"The number one safety feature in every vehicle is always the driver," said Richard.