National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Michigan on Tuesday

Two tornadoes touched down in Michigan Tuesday during a spurt of severe weather that also resulted in a tornado warning – but no touchdown – for Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in Michigan on June 9, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The tornadoes were an EF-1 in Freeland and an EF-U in Montrose. An EF-U designation is for a tornado that is confirmed to have spun up, but didn't leave much in the way of damage to measure or record.

The tornado in Freeland damaged dozens of homes.

There have now been 18 tornadoes in Michigan in 2026, nine of which occurred during the April 14-25 outbreak.

Most of the twisters this year were on the smaller end of the tornado wind and damage scale. Tornadoes are rated via an estimated wind gust speed in the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale. An EF-0 tornado is estimated at up to 85 mph, and an EF-1 tornado is estimated at between 86 mph and 110 mph.

Chance of more tornadoes

There is a chance of additional severe weather, including tornadic activity, in Michigan through Thursday night.

"Damaging winds to 60 mph are the main threat, but isolated large hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out," the National Weather Service in Detroit said about Wednesday night's weather. "There is then potential for an organized line of thunderstorms to track across SE Michigan late Thursday night. Damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, spin-up tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible if the line holds together."

Michigan's busiest tornado seasons

Busiest tornado seasons by the year for Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Michigan saw one of its most active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state that year.

Michigan's busiest tornado season since record-keeping began in the 1950s was 1974, when 39 tornadoes were reported.