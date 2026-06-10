Metro Detroit under a heat advisory for Wednesday; severe weather threat for Thursday

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a heat advisory for much of Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to push afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat index values climbing to the 96-102 range.

With this extreme heat, try to limit strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks if working outside.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of Southeast Michigan for the afternoon and evening hours of June 10, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Cooling centers

The following Southeast Michigan communities have announced that cooling centers will be open for area residents who need a place to get out of the heat and humidity and into an air-conditioned space:

Detroit will provide cooling center services at over a dozen Detroit Recreation Centers on Wednesday and Thursday. The Detroit Public Library locations also will serve as respite centers during regular operating hours. Additional information is available from the Detroit Health Department at 313-876-4000.

will provide cooling center services at over a dozen Detroit Recreation Centers on Wednesday and Thursday. The Detroit Public Library locations also will serve as respite centers during regular operating hours. Additional information is available from the Detroit Health Department at 313-876-4000. Farmington Hills will open the Costick Activities Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; along with Fire Station 5 at the city hall campus, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

will open the Costick Activities Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; along with Fire Station 5 at the city hall campus, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Oak Park will open the Oak Park Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Those who are using the service should bring their own water and snacks, there are vending machines on site.

will open the Oak Park Community Center, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Those who are using the service should bring their own water and snacks, there are vending machines on site. Pontiac will provide cooling center services at the Bowens Senior Center, 52 Bagley, and the Ruth Peterson Senior Center, 990 Joslyn, until 8 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature forecast for upcoming days in Metro Detroit, starting on June 10, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Severe weather forecast

Attention turns to Wednesday night's potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms as a line of storms approaches from the west.

While the severe threat is expected to be somewhat limited compared to areas farther west, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall remain possible across Southeast Michigan.

The severe weather threat in Southern Lower Michigan, as forecast by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center for June 10, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Looking ahead to Thursday, the heat and humidity will continue with temperatures again reaching near 90 degrees and heat index values approaching 100 degrees in some locations.

The severe weather threat is expected to increase Thursday evening as a stronger weather system moves into the Great Lakes. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are the main threats, making Thursday the day with the greatest severe weather concern across Southeast Michigan this week.

The severe weather threat in Southern Lower Michigan, as forecast by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center for June 11, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Wednesday and Thursday to be NEXT Weather Alert Days, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.