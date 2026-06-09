Heat and humidity building in Metro Detroit, increased chance of severe weather Thursday

The weather forecasts for Wednesday and Thursday continue to indicate high heat and humidity for Southeast Michigan, including an increased chance of severe weather on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook for June 10, 2026, calls for a marginal chance of severe weather in Southeast Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be NEXT Weather Alert Days because of the heat and storm concerns. A NEXT Weather Alert Day means you'll see the CBS News Detroit weather team stepping up their forecasts and announcements about the conditions in the region.

The dangerous conditions will build across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s. Combined with dew points well into the 60s and lower 70s, heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees or greater, making it feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature.

Residents should be prepared for potentially hazardous heat conditions, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours when the combination of heat and humidity will be at its peak.

The heat index forecast for Metro Detroit for June 9-15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

In addition to the heat, the threat for severe thunderstorms will increase during that time frame.

Isolated to scattered storms may develop Wednesday night, but the greater severe weather potential appears to be on Thursday as a strong weather system moves into the Great Lakes.

Damaging wind gusts are currently the primary concern, although large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out depending on how the atmosphere evolves. The combination of intense heat, high humidity, and increasing wind energy aloft will create a favorable environment for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing localized damage and heavy rainfall.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook for June 11, 2026, calls for a slight chance of severe weather in Southeast Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." It is possible that weather will reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.