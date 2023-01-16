National Missing Children's Poster Contest underway

(CBS DETROIT)- The National Missing Children's poster contest is underway, bringing light to an effort many families hold near to their hearts.

"It was a very proud moment for our whole family," said Brenda Hoffmann, recalling a memory she won't soon forget. Her 5th grader, at the time, recognized for her work on a national level.

Hoffmann's daughter, Eden, won the contest for the state of Michigan and also the contest on a country- wide level in 2018.

"Art can be like really important with representing a lot of things, says the now 15-year-old Eden Hoffmann. This Clinton Township natives art is cemented forever in Washington D.C.

"It was really emotional, like they went through a lot of different things and you know it had a really big impact on me," Eden said.

"Eden's artwork was absolutely so amazing," said Jolene Hardesty, Missing Persons Coordinator for the Michigan State Police.

Hardesty says Eden's work represents the message the contest is trying to get across, bringing missing children home. She looked back to 2018 and said when it came down to distributing the award, Eden wasn't the only one who was suprised.

"None of the judges knew that her parents were (MSP) troopers, so when I called her mom, said "Guess what." She screamed, she was so happy. It was really wonderful," said Hardesty.

Brenda thinks back on calls her and her husband have received regarding potentially endangered children. She says time is always of the essence and it's enhanced when you yourself are a parent.

"Sometimes it just takes that one person to be more aware, and look for that child and hopefully reunite them to get them back to their home," said Brenda.

