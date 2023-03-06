Neighborhood council proposes new developments in Detroit district with community benefits

(CBS DETROIT) - A plan to bring more development to Downtown Detroit is being proposed.

The $1.5 billion investment will be used to develop 10 new buildings while creating job opportunities, housing, and community improvements.

A new community benefits agreement will soon go before the Detroit City Council that promises to give the downtown area a world-class edge while making room for inclusive investments.

There's been a huge effort to make Downtown Detroit more attractive for native residents and to attract new neighbors. But those developments also came with pushback from Detroiters who say more needs to be done to support the surrounding community.

The Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) signed a historic community benefits agreement that includes affordable housing, retail, and employment opportunities in District Detroit.

"Well, I think what was historic when you look at $100 million direct spend with disadvantaged businesses, that as something that has not been committed to in any other CBO that has been negotiated over the years," said NAC chair Chris Jackson.

The plan to develop 10 new buildings pledges to create 12,000 construction jobs.

The deal also includes Section 8 housing vouchers, where 20% of the new units will be offered to low-income residents.

"When you talk about Section 8 vouchers that are now on top of the 50% A.M.I., that has never been done in any other CBO or development agreement for that matter that even city council has ever negotiated," Jackson said.

The community investments will produce green space, fulfill ADA requirements, and make improvements to Cass Technical High School's athletics facilities.

"There's going to be a lot of inclusion in this project that I think that we have not seen as much in other developments and other CBO's and I think there's a lot of belts and suspenders there to make sure from regulatory standpoint that they do follow through on," Jackson said.

The measure will be introduced to the city council on Tuesday.