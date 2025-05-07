Detroit man charged with murder in aftermath of fatal shooting

A murder charge has been filed in the aftermath of a fatal shooting Sunday in Detroit.

Damon Bentley, 27, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a press release from the Michigan Attorney General's office.

The victim was a 28-year-old Westland man who was shot and killed outside the Grand Lofts apartment complex in Southwest Detroit.

Bentley had an arraignment hearing Tuesday in 36th District Court. His next court hearing is May 20.

"This senseless act of violence took a young man's life, and my heart is with his family as they face this tragic loss," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in her statement.