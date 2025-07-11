Teen faces murder charge in aftermath of Pontiac shooting

A 17-year-old faces second-degree murder and related charges in connection with Tuesday's fatal shooting in Pontiac, Michigan.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said in her report that the 17-year-old is designated as an adult, but will be tried in family court. The charges that were filed are second-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearms and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for July 24.

There were a total of four teens taken into custody in the aftermath of the shooting, which happened about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday near West South Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Pontiac. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reports that the other three teens who were taken into custody in this case are expected to be released pending further investigation.

The victim, 18-year-old Omarrel Sahon Ford Jr., was found on the ground and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest after first responders were called to a report of a multiple-injury shooting.

The other shooting victim, a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, was taken to a hospital where he got medical care and is expected to survive.

A third person was identified as a victim but was not injured in the shooting.

"My heart goes out to Omarrel Sahon Ford's family as they grieve for his loss," McDonald said. "Pontiac's young people deserve a safe community where disagreements aren't settled with violence."