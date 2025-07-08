One person reported dead, another critically injured, after shooting in Pontiac

One dead, another critically injured after shooting in Pontiac

An 18-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday evening in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the circumstances, has not named the two. But Pontiac City Council member Melanie Rutherford identified the two victims as brothers. She said Tuesday night that the one who survived is "fighting for his life right now."

The incident happened about 7:49 p.m. in the area of West South Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Pontiac, and deputies were dispatched on a report of multiple people shot.

When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old Pontiac man unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputies began emergency care, then paramedics from Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived and took the victim to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital by a private citizen. He was taken into surgery and is expected to survive, deputies said.

There also was a third person identified as a victim, but that person was not injured.

A short time later, Oakland County deputies arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Oakland County Sheriff's Office ask that anyone with information to share about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in the case; tipsters remain anonymous.