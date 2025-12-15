Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 3 injured in aftermath of house fire in Detroit's west side, authorities say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Two people are dead and three others are reported to be injured in the aftermath of a house fire early Monday along Wildemere Street in Detroit's west side. 

The location is just south of West Seven Mile Road, and Seven Mile Road is closed at Wildemere because of the emergency response. Helicopter views show several Detroit Fire Department vehicles are on scene. 

A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said "multiple people" have been transported to area hospitals, and later reported that there were two fatalities. 

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene. Additional details will be provided on air and on line as they are available. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue