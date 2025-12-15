2 dead, 3 injured in aftermath of house fire in Detroit's west side, authorities say

Two people are dead and three others are reported to be injured in the aftermath of a house fire early Monday along Wildemere Street in Detroit's west side.

The location is just south of West Seven Mile Road, and Seven Mile Road is closed at Wildemere because of the emergency response. Helicopter views show several Detroit Fire Department vehicles are on scene.

A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said "multiple people" have been transported to area hospitals, and later reported that there were two fatalities.

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene. Additional details will be provided on air and on line as they are available.