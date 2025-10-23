Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on eastbound M-14 in Wayne County

Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound M-14 in Wayne County Thursday evening that has closed all lanes.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the six-vehicle crash happened at about 5:48 p.m. at Sheldon Road and included a semi-truck. MDOT says the crash caused severe damage to a barrier wall.

Officials did not say how long the lanes will be closed, but advised drivers to find another route.

Plymouth police say the crash happened in a construction zone. MDOT is reconstructing M-14/I-96 between Sheldon and Newburgh roads. The construction project began in 2024 and is expected to be completed in late 2026.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.