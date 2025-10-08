Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound I-96 near Howell

All westbound lanes of Interstate 96 were closed Wednesday afternoon in Livingston County, near Howell, because of a multi-vehicle crash, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. near Pinckney Road in Marion Township, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports, with the highway still closed at 2:45 p.m.

Preliminary reports from state police are that one passenger vehicle and two semi-trucks are involved. Troopers from the MSP's Brighton Post are investigating.

Details are not yet known on injuries.

MDOT traffic reports are at the MI Drive site.

This is a developing news story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.