Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound I-96 near Howell

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

All westbound lanes of Interstate 96 were closed Wednesday afternoon in Livingston County, near Howell, because of a multi-vehicle crash, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about 2 p.m. near Pinckney Road in Marion Township, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports, with the highway still closed at 2:45 p.m.  

Preliminary reports from state police are that one passenger vehicle and two semi-trucks are involved. Troopers from the MSP's Brighton Post are investigating.  

Details are not yet known on injuries. 

MDOT traffic reports are at the MI Drive site

This is a developing news story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue