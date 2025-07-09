Michigan resident among intended victims in multi-state financial fraud scheme, police say

An Indiana police department is reporting an arrest in a scam that targeted elderly people in several states, including Michigan.

"This arrest is the result of tireless work by our detectives and strong cooperation between agencies," said Eric Kruse, chief of the Charlestown (Indiana) police department.

The incident that sparked the investigation involved an Indiana resident who was tricked into withdrawing $27,000 from his retirement account and handing it over to a man who came to his home. The suspect took his money and left.

Jia Hua Liu, 36, a Canadian citizen who entered the U.S. in April, was arrested July 2 after officers learned he was at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, preparing for a flight departing out of Louisville, Kentucky. Liu was arrested without incident, with the help of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, the Charlestown press release said.

Search warrants of his vehicle and luggage found a large amount of cash.

The Clark County (Indiana) Prosecutor's Office has since filed multiple felony charges against Liu, including theft, fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

The investigation remains active with over 20 search warrants and five subpoenas served so far. Officers are still attempting to identify victims. The amount of money taken in the cases under investigation is over $400,000, and that does not include an additional $70,000 in attempted fraud that was thwarted.

One of the cases cited in the press release was an instance of an elderly victim in Michigan whose family intervened before financial losses occurred.

Other victims are believed to be located in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

"We want to identify these victims and help them receive justice," the press release said.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a similar scam, the department urges you to contact law enforcement.