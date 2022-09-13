Mt. Clemens Metro Jets hockey player beats childhood cancer

Mt. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Braydin Lewis is happy to be alive. Back in May, he underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a malignant tumor which almost ended his promising career.

The 18-year-old native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a defenseman for the Junior Hockey League's Mt. Clemens Metro Jets.

Amazingly a little less than four months after his successful brain cancer removing the tumor, Lewis is back on the ice.

Playing with his teammates and getting back to his playing form Braydin is eager to share his story and pass on the knowledge about the dangers of childhood cancer.

"This a very serious disease that needs to get out. I never thought in my wildest dreams it would get me," Lewis said.

September is Childhood Awareness Month and Braydin Lewis wants to get the word out so he along with others will help save lives.