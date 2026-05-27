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MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz leaving to take leadership role at Clemson University

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Michigan State University's president is leaving his role in East Lansing to become the president of Clemson University in South Carolina. 

Kevin Guskiewicz was named to that role on Wednesday, after the Clemson Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning to select the school's next president. Clemson officials cited his career as an internationally recognized researcher in sports medicine and leadership roles in higher education. 

Clemson will host a reception in June to formally welcome him to the campus. 

His departure from MSU was a scenario that East Lansing officials had hoped to prevent. The MSU Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting on May 17 to negotiate a new contract with Guskiewicz, with the starting point a $2 million base salary along with an unvested employer award of $250,000 and a term extension to 2031, according to the agenda packet. The vote was six in favor, one vote no and one abstention. 

His existing contract called for a base pay of $1,029,210 along with an unvested employer award of $200,000 per year and expires in 2029. 

"We do know, however, that he is being aggressively pursued, which I mentioned earlier, and we intend to ensure we retain Kevin M. Guskiewicz as the president of Michigan State University," MSU Trustee Sandy Pierce said at the May 17 meeting. "We do not want to wait."   

Guskiewicz was named MSU's 22nd president in December 2023 and arrived in East Lansing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a chancellor. Guskiewicz was MSU's fifth president since former president Lou Anna K. Simon resigned in 2018 in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

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