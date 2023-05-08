MSP working to identify driver killed in crash on Southfield Freeway last week

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are still working to identify a driver who was killed after crashing into the back of a SMART bus on Southfield Freeway last week.

On Monday, May 8, state police released an update and said the vehicle was identified, and the driver has been identified as a male but has not been identified further.

The vehicle was identified as a 1999 Chrysler 300, and they found the VIN, but the vehicle was never registered or had a plate assigned.

Anyone who might know the driver or has any information about the crime is asked to contact Trooper Montgomery at 248-584-5740.

According to MSP, nothing was left in the vehicle to identify the driver due to the fire.

The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, on northbound Southfield Freeway near 8 Mile Road.

Troopers were dispatched to the location on reports of a car blocking the middle lanes of the freeway, and as they were heading to the area, they received an additional report of the vehicle being on fire.

In addition, the Southfield Fire Department responded to the scene to put the fire out and discovered a body inside the vehicle.

State police say an investigation revealed the driver was traveling at a high speed and then crashed into a SMART bus.

The bus driver told authorities he saw more than one car speeding and believed racing led to the crash.