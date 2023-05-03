Driver killed after smashing into bus while racing on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed Tuesday night after crashing their vehicle into a SMART bus while racing on Southfield Freeway.

State police say the incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on northbound Southfield Freeway, just north of 8 Mile Road.

Troopers were dispatched to the area on a report of a car blocking the middle lane on the freeway, and while they were on their way to the scene, they received another report saying the car was on fire.

The Southfield Fire Department arrived, put the fire out and discovered one body inside the vehicle.

Investigation revealed the person was driving at a high speed and crashed into the back of the SMART bus.

MSP says the bus driver told them he saw more than one car driving at a high speed and believed racing may have led to the crash.

Police have not identified the driver and say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.