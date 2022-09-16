Watch CBS News
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. 

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.

According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.

Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession.

An investigators report was submitted for review.  

