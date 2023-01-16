Watch CBS News
Local News

MSP: Man driving 114 mph on I-696 found with loaded handgun

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested after he was caught speeding at 114 mph on I-696 in Warren, state police said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, on eastbound I-696 in Warren.

Michigan State Police say a trooper stopped a driver traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.

In addition to this, police say the 31-year-old driver admitted that he had a loaded gun under the passenger seat.

The trooper discovered the driver did not have a concealed pistol license. The gun was seized, and the driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 2:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.