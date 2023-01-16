MSP: Man driving 114 mph on I-696 found with loaded handgun

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested after he was caught speeding at 114 mph on I-696 in Warren, state police said.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, on eastbound I-696 in Warren.

Michigan State Police say a trooper stopped a driver traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.

In addition to this, police say the 31-year-old driver admitted that he had a loaded gun under the passenger seat.

The trooper discovered the driver did not have a concealed pistol license. The gun was seized, and the driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.