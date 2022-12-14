MSP investigating shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-696 near Farmington Road on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The caller told MSP that he was in the middle left lane, with a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup in front of him and a red Equinox in the left lane, and as they were heading westbound on I-969 approaching the Farmington Road overpass, the Ram abruptly changed lanes and got in front of the Equinox.

Right after this happened, the caller reported hearing popping sounds, which sounded like metal striking metal.

In addition to receiving this report, the driver of the Ram called in and reported he was shot at from behind and quickly merged over to the right and get the license plate.

Police say the rear window and windshield of the Ram were damaged during the incident.

According to MSP, the Equinox was located and they interviewed the driver. There were no bullet holes or damage to the vehicle

The Ram and the Equinox were towed and will be examined once a search warrant is obtained.