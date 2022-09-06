MSP investigating alleged road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident between two vehicles that led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Monday night.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Detroit Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a driver of a Chevy Malibu who reported individuals in a Chevy SUV fired shots at their vehicle on northbound Southfield Freeway.

MSP says a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Malibu was being tailgated by the driver of the SUV.

In addition to this, the driver of the SUV was also flashing its lights at the Malibu while they were driving on the ramp from westbound I-96 to north M-39.

Police say when the vehicles entered Southfield Freeway from the ramp, the SUV crossed to the left lane and fired two to three shots at the Malibu. None of the shots hit the vehicle.

According to MSP, the victim said the SUV was occupied by two black males.

Northbound Southfield Freeway at I-96 and the entrance ramps from both directions of I-96 were closed for a shell casing search.

MSP continue to investigate the incident.