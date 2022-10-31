MSP investigating after pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police car

(CBS DETROIT) - A pedestrian has died after being fatally struck by a Taylor police vehicle.

The incident happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 31 at Goddard and Westlake in Taylor.

Taylor Police Department contacted MSP to investigate the crash that involved one of their vehicles, and a crash reconstructionist and special investigation detectives were assigned to the case.

According to MSP, a preliminary investigation revealed a Taylor officer was responding to a call at posted speeds, and while he was looking for an address on his left, he struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and pends in-car camera review, vehicle investigation, medical examiner reports, and prosecutors review.