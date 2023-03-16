MSP investigate alleged assault at Wayne Co. juvenile detention center

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

HAMTRAMCK, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) – In recent months, Wayne County leaders have raised concerns about overcrowding and unsafe conditions at the William Dickerson Detention Center, where juvenile offenders are housed. Law enforcement is now looking into allegations of a sexual assault carried out by some of the young inmates.

Because it's an open case, there's not a lot of information that can be made public. However, the Michigan State Police did confirm to CBS News Detroit the county asked them to investigate an assault that allegedly took place at the facility.

The reports are disturbing. A county employee told the Detroit Free Press the victim is a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by three other kids.

The Wayne County Executive's Office released a statement regarding the alleged incident:

"Ensuring the safety and security of the youth and staff at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) is a primary concern for staff and leadership. Despite issues of overcrowding, maintaining a safe and secure environment has always been the goal. Upon learning of an alleged physical and sexual assault of a youth Wednesday morning, we contacted Michigan State Police, who are actively investigating these allegations. We are working alongside them to support their investigation and to better understand all the facts. Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we are precluded from disclosing information at this time."

These allegations come a month after the county sent a letter to the state pointing out that the facility doesn't have enough beds for the current population, suggesting that the current capacity should be doubled at a minimum.

The county also believes the state must do more to address overcrowding.

There are plans to move into the new criminal justice center at some point this year, a project that has taken more than a decade to complete, hobbled by delays.

The hope is that the move will alleviate the overcrowding conditions.

Due to the ongoing investigation, it's unknown at this point what additional charges the juvenile offenders would face.