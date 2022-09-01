MSP: I-96 reopened at M-39 after police investigate possible road rage shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police reopened I-96 at M-39 after closing it to investigate a road rage incident Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the eastbound express lanes of I-96.

The victim was involved in a road rage incident with a Dodge Charger (2014 body style), according to Michigan State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Chrysler 200 was traveling east on I-96 in the express lanes and got into a road rage incident with a person driving a Dodge Charger.

Police say the driver of the Chyrsler 200 ended up in front of the Chrysler 200 and slammed on her brakes. Then, the driver of the Chrysler 200 was in the middle lane and the Dodge Charger ended up in the left lane.

"The driver in the Chrysler 200 noticed the driver of the Dodge Charger, a heavy set black female, mid 30's, reach across from the driver seat and fire at them with a black handgun. None of the shots hit the victim or the victim's vehicle," said MSP.

Police closed eastbound I-96 express at M-39 to further investigate and search for shell casings.

It has since been reopened and police say a K-9 search did not locate any shell casings, rounds, or any evidence.