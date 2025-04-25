Movement Festival in Detroit releases 2025 full lineup and stages

Dearborn Heights police to seek charges in missing teen case and more top stories

Dearborn Heights police to seek charges in missing teen case and more top stories

Dearborn Heights police to seek charges in missing teen case and more top stories

The Movement Festival in Detroit released its full lineup stages ahead of next month's techno music event.

The three-day summer festival, set for May 24-26, will feature six stages and more than 100 acts. One of those acts is Detroit native Carl Crag, who will perform on the first day. Other artists include Kevin Saunderson and DJ Minx.

For more information on the artist and to purchase tickets, visit the Movement Festival's website.

DOUG WOJCIECHOWSKI (Provided by Movement Festival)

2025 Movement Festival lineup and stages

Day 1 (Saturday, May 24)

Movement Stage

Craig Gonzalez

Deepchord (Live)

Jeff Mills

Nina Kraviz

Octave One (Live)

Sama' Abdulhadi

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

The Blessed Madonna

Chaos in the CBD

DJ Seinfeld

Gay Marvine

Hamdi

Peter Croce

Shigeto Live Ensemble

Stargate Stage

Detroit Love Showcase

Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks

Dennis Ferrer

Father Dukes

Junior Sanchez

Stacey Pullen

Waajeed b2b Ladymonix

Underground Stage

D.Dan

FJAAK

Helena Hauff

Huey Mnemonic

Mark Broom (Live)

Mike Schommer (Live)

Shawn Rudiman (Live)

Pyramid Stage

Joris Voorn

MK

Shimza

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

Skepta Más Tiempo

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Detroit Stage

ADMN

Ashton Swinton

BeatLoaf

Brian Kage

DJ Seoul

Jeff Mills

JEM

Mister Joshooa

Salar Ansari

Day 2 (Sunday, May 25)

Movement Stage

Anfisa Letyago

Beige

Charlotte de Witte

Dubfire

Joseph Capriati

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Avalon Emerson

Ben UFO

Cobblestone Jazz

Ela Minus

Goldie b2b Photek ft. Armanni Reign

Loren

TSHA

Stargate Stage

DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet

Jon Dixon (Live)

Patrick Topping

Rimarkable

Salute

Sammy Virji

Underground Stage

Augustus Williams

Chris Liebing

DJ Nobu

Erika

HAAi

Marcel Dettmann

Pyramid Stage

KMS Records Showcase

Hiroko Yamamura

Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers

Layton Giordani

RAEDY LEX

Riva Starr

Walker & Royce

Detroit Stage

Underground Music Academy (UMA) Showcase

Blackmoonchild

Disc Jockey George

DJ I.V.

DJ Sphinx

Donavan Glover

Ember LaFíamma

Fullbodydurag

JMT

Shawescape Renegade

Day 3 (Monday, May 26)

Movement Stage

Claude VonStroke

DJ Holographic

Jamie xx

John Summit

Kevin Reynolds (Live)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

AK

Chase & Status

DJ Godfather

FERG

HiTech

MCR-T

Sara Landry

Zack Fox

Stargate Stage

Annicka

Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture

Mau P

PROSPA

QURL

Sonny Fodera

Underground Stage

Boys Noize

DJ Gigola

Henry Brooks

horsegiirL

Klangkuenstler

Pyramid Stage

House Your Life Showcase

DJ Minx

Mike Servito

Ricardo Villalobos

Sarena Tyler

Seth Troxler

Soul Clap

Detroit Stage

Chuck Daniels

DJ Cent

Keith Worthy

Mike 'Agent X' Clark

Norm Talley

Theresa Hill

Whodat