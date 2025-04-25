Movement Festival in Detroit releases 2025 full lineup and stages
The Movement Festival in Detroit released its full lineup stages ahead of next month's techno music event.
The three-day summer festival, set for May 24-26, will feature six stages and more than 100 acts. One of those acts is Detroit native Carl Crag, who will perform on the first day. Other artists include Kevin Saunderson and DJ Minx.
For more information on the artist and to purchase tickets, visit the Movement Festival's website.
2025 Movement Festival lineup and stages
Day 1 (Saturday, May 24)
Movement Stage
- Craig Gonzalez
- Deepchord (Live)
- Jeff Mills
- Nina Kraviz
- Octave One (Live)
- Sama' Abdulhadi
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- The Blessed Madonna
- Chaos in the CBD
- DJ Seinfeld
- Gay Marvine
- Hamdi
- Peter Croce
- Shigeto Live Ensemble
Stargate Stage
- Detroit Love Showcase
- Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks
- Dennis Ferrer
- Father Dukes
- Junior Sanchez
- Stacey Pullen
- Waajeed b2b Ladymonix
Underground Stage
- D.Dan
- FJAAK
- Helena Hauff
- Huey Mnemonic
- Mark Broom (Live)
- Mike Schommer (Live)
- Shawn Rudiman (Live)
- Pyramid Stage
- Joris Voorn
- MK
- Shimza
- SILLYGIRLCARMEN
- Skepta Más Tiempo
- Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Detroit Stage
- ADMN
- Ashton Swinton
- BeatLoaf
- Brian Kage
- DJ Seoul
- Jeff Mills
- JEM
- Mister Joshooa
- Salar Ansari
Day 2 (Sunday, May 25)
Movement Stage
- Anfisa Letyago
- Beige
- Charlotte de Witte
- Dubfire
- Joseph Capriati
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- Avalon Emerson
- Ben UFO
- Cobblestone Jazz
- Ela Minus
- Goldie b2b Photek ft. Armanni Reign
- Loren
- TSHA
Stargate Stage
- DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet
- Jon Dixon (Live)
- Patrick Topping
- Rimarkable
- Salute
- Sammy Virji
Underground Stage
- Augustus Williams
- Chris Liebing
- DJ Nobu
- Erika
- HAAi
- Marcel Dettmann
- Pyramid Stage
- KMS Records Showcase
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers
- Layton Giordani
- RAEDY LEX
- Riva Starr
- Walker & Royce
Detroit Stage
- Underground Music Academy (UMA) Showcase
- Blackmoonchild
- Disc Jockey George
- DJ I.V.
- DJ Sphinx
- Donavan Glover
- Ember LaFíamma
- Fullbodydurag
- JMT
- Shawescape Renegade
Day 3 (Monday, May 26)
Movement Stage
- Claude VonStroke
- DJ Holographic
- Jamie xx
- John Summit
- Kevin Reynolds (Live)
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- AK
- Chase & Status
- DJ Godfather
- FERG
- HiTech
- MCR-T
- Sara Landry
- Zack Fox
- Stargate Stage
- Annicka
- Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture
- Mau P
- PROSPA
- QURL
- Sonny Fodera
Underground Stage
- Boys Noize
- DJ Gigola
- Henry Brooks
- horsegiirL
- Klangkuenstler
Pyramid Stage
- House Your Life Showcase
- DJ Minx
- Mike Servito
- Ricardo Villalobos
- Sarena Tyler
- Seth Troxler
- Soul Clap
Detroit Stage
- Chuck Daniels
- DJ Cent
- Keith Worthy
- Mike 'Agent X' Clark
- Norm Talley
- Theresa Hill
- Whodat