Move-In Week kicks off at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday was the first day of Move-In Week at the University of Michigan.

Over five days, 8,000 students will move into residence halls on campus. Students and parents were seen unloading their cars and packing their items into blue bins, rolling their items for the next year to their respective dorms.

For many families, it's a bittersweet moment.

"It's way more sad and emotional this time, I feel," said mom Lynn Haberland from South Bend, Indiana. "He's by far the youngest. We have older children, so it's been a long time, and something about him being the last one, it's just really, very emotional this time."

Her son Hudson said he's excited to meet new people as he starts his freshman year.

"I come from a very small town and just knowing the same people my whole life since I was six years old, so I'm really excited to broaden my perspective and meet a ton of new people," he said.

Incoming student Mia Alderman made the long drive from her hometown in Connecticut with her mom, dad and little brother Mason.

"Everything's still new and fun for me," said Mia. "I'm a little nervous about only classes right now – not really like being apart from my family yet. But once they leave, I'm sure I'm going to be a mess."

She is the first among her siblings to go off to college.

"You know, I don't think it set in just yet," said dad Larry Alderman. "We're just moving her in right now, so in a couple hours, I'm sure it's all gonna hit us."

"She's my best friend, and I'm going to miss her a lot," said her younger brother.

"We've tried to give her a little bit of advice," said mom Dorothy Alderman. "Just to be safe and, you know, be smart, and have fun. Have lots of fun. This is going to be the time of her life. We're going to miss her."

The Patton family drove to Ann Arbor from Grosse Pointe this morning to move their youngest daughter, Yasmin, into her dorm room.

"It's been surreal," said mom Lakesia Patton. "I haven't really had time to process it yet all week. Do I want to cry? Do I want to be happy and joyful? Our house is going to be empty."

Yasmin's father, Sean, compared the moment to the end of a chapter.

"I guess this is probably the finale, the closing act. She's the youngest of three children, and she's going to college," he said. "Even though we're not physically here with her on campus, we're still here for her. Just a phone call away.

"Unlike when I went to college 900 miles away, no cell phones, no internet. But for her, we're here. Just 40-50 minutes away."

The last day of Move-In Week is Sunday. Those planning to drive on U-M's campus over the next few days should expect road closures and backups as families help their students settle in.