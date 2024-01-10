Mount Clemens man hospitalized after being shot on Gratiot Avenue

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 10, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 10, 2024

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Tuesday shooting is under investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a 911 about a man lying on the left travel lane of northbound Gratiot Avenue near Walnut Street close to 10 p.m.

A 32-year-old man from Mount Clemens was found with a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, deputies said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information can call deputies at 586-307-9363.