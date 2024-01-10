Mount Clemens man hospitalized after being shot on Gratiot Avenue
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Tuesday shooting is under investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received a 911 about a man lying on the left travel lane of northbound Gratiot Avenue near Walnut Street close to 10 p.m.
A 32-year-old man from Mount Clemens was found with a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, deputies said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information can call deputies at 586-307-9363.
