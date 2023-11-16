Mount Clemens man arrested for allegedly exposing himself, breaking into homes

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 60-year-old man from Mount Clemens was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly exposing himself and trying to break into at least three homes on Market Street, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was seen exposing himself on at least one Ring Doorbell camera, deputies said.

When the suspect realized he could not enter one of the homes, he proceeded to expose himself to the Ring Doorbell camera and masturbate, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect then attempted to enter at least two other homes but wasn't able to because the doors were locked. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently held at the Macomb County Jail.

The sheriff's office is seeking charges of first-degree home invasion and indecent exposure.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 16.