Motorcyclist arrested after reaching nearly 100 mph in Livingston County police chase

A motorcyclist was arrested after a high-speed police chase on early Wednesday morning in Livingston County, Michigan.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patrolling Grand River in Brighton Township at about 2:30 a.m. when they saw the motorcyclist going 70 mph on a 40 mph road.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the individual failed to stop, resulting in a police chase.

The sheriff's office said the individual, a 41-year-old Howell resident, traveled nearly 100 mph. The suspect drove to the Glens at Rolling Stone apartment complex, where they left the motorcycle and ran away.

Deputies located the individual in the area and took them into custody for fleeing and eluding and a parole violation.