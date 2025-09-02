Watch CBS News
Motorcycle rider, car driver injured in Oakland County crash

A motorcycle rider and a car driver both were injured when their vehicles collided Monday evening in Pontiac, Michigan. 

The emergency call was placed about 5 p.m., requesting assistance for an injury crash involving a 2018 Buick Regal and a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle at the intersection of Huron Street (M-59) and Chippewa Street in Pontiac, according to a report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were sent to the scene, along with Star EMS and the Waterford Regional Fire Department. 

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcycle rider on the ground with severe injuries. The 31-year-old Pontiac man was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where officers reported he remained in critical condition Tuesday. 

The car driver, a 54-year-old Pontiac man, was also taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital. His injuries were described as non-life threatening. 

The Buick driver was westbound on Huron Street, attempting to turn southbound on Chippewa Street, at the time of the crash. The motorcyclist was eastbound on Huron Street. He was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is working with the Sheriff's Office Drone Unit on the investigation

