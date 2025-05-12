Motorcycle rider fatally injured, passenger injured, in Lenawee County crash

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

One person is dead and another is injured in the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in Lenawee County, Michigan.

The accident happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Devils Lake Highway, near Waters Edge Drive in Woodstock Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office reported that the 2023 Harley Davidson FLXSH was northbound on Devils Lake Highway but the driver lost control and the motorcycle went off the road.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle struck a mailbox and both the driver and passenger were thrown off.

The person who called 911 did CPR on the driver until EMS arrived. But the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Hillsdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 36-year-old man, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance hospital for his injuries.

Neither one was wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office also was assisted by Addison Fire Department, Somerset Fire Department and the Lenawee County Medical Examiner's Office.