Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle rider fatally injured, passenger injured, in Lenawee County crash

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories
Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories 04:00

One person is dead and another is injured in the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in Lenawee County, Michigan. 

The accident happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Devils Lake Highway, near Waters Edge Drive in Woodstock Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office reported that the 2023 Harley Davidson FLXSH was northbound on Devils Lake Highway but the driver lost control and the motorcycle went off the road. 

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle struck a mailbox and both the driver and passenger were thrown off. 

The person who called 911 did CPR on the driver until EMS arrived. But the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Hillsdale, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The passenger, a 36-year-old man, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance hospital for his injuries. 

Neither one was wearing a helmet, according to the report. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team.  

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office also was assisted by Addison Fire Department, Somerset Fire Department and the Lenawee County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.