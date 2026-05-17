Motorcyclist critically injured in Highland Park crash; responding police car struck

A 30-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital Sunday after a crash in Highland Park, Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police. A patrol car that responded to the collision was hit by another vehicle while at the scene.

Emergency personnel were notified of the motorcycle crash on Davison Freeway near Second Avenue on Sunday around 12:10 a.m. The state agency said responding troopers found the motorcyclist, identified as a Clawson, Michigan, man, on the ground near the downed bike. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, there was an incident before the motorcycle crash in the area where a driver of a car lost control of their vehicle, which struck a median wall and stopped one of the lanes of the freeway. Officials said the motorcyclist was riding in the same lane and wasn't able to avoid the vehicle, ultimately striking it.

While troopers were investigating the motorcycle crash, a Chevrolet Malibu struck the fully marked patrol car, which was blocking lanes in an effort to protect officials at the scene, according to the state agency. No one was in the law enforcement vehicle at the time of the collision.

The troopers spoke with the Malibu driver, who "showed signs of impairment," according to officials. They were taken into custody and then to the hospital for a blood draw.

Vehicle crashes into patrol car on Interstate 696

A trooper speaking with a motorist on westbound Interstate 696 in Oakland County jumped over a concrete barrier moments before his patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Saturday, according to the agency.

The trooper had just a traffic stop on I-696 near Woodward Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when he saw a Honda traveling "directly toward his patrol car," officials said. They allegedly ran across the interstate to avoid being hit.

According to the agency, the trooper then stopped the Honda on I-696 near Main Street. While they were speaking to the driver, a Kia traveling toward the patrol car at a high speed collided with the law enforcement vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the Kia, identified as a 29-year-old Auburn Hills, Michigan, man, was "determined to be impaired" and arrested, according to the agency. The Honda driver was cited for careless driving.

No one was injured in Saturday's crash. Watch the moment the crash occurred in the attached video player.