Detroit mother accused of giving daughter knife used in school stabbing appears in court

The mother of the teen charged with stabbing her classmate at a Detroit school was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Lacara Anita Parks is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Parks appeared in court virtually in the 36th District Court.

The prosecutor asked for a $10,000 cash bond.

Investigators say Parks allegedly gave her 13-year-old daughter a pocket knife that the teen allegedly used to stab her classmate five times on Oct. 8 at Gompers Elementary-Middle School.

"The student body has suffered trauma as a result of this, and her daughter now is going to suffer a lifelong trauma because of this," said prosecutor Aniela Bosca. "She went back home to retrieve a knife out of her daughter's bedroom, took that knife up to the school, bypassed security when the alarms went off with the knife in her hand, handed that knife to her daughter."

Prosecutors say Parks admitted to investigators that she gave her daughter the knife for protection. Her defense attorney argues that a cash bond for two misdemeanor offenses is too high a price.

Meanwhile, Parks's daughter appeared for a preliminary hearing last week for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. The 13-year-old received a $10,000 cash surety bond.

The mother and daughter are both ordered to stay away from the school.

"In this matter, the court does find that Miss Parks is a danger. I am concerned about her decision-making process that could have effect on other minor children or other individuals, people of the community," Magistrate Judge Dawn White.

Parks was given a personal bond of $50,000, which she will owe the court if she fails to appear at any of her future court cases. She will have to wear a GPS tether.

Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 29.

School officials say a security guard failed to search Parks when she entered the school and a metal detector went off. The security guard was removed from the school pending an investigation. School officials say the individual could be terminated.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Public Schools Community District on Wednesday for an update. We are waiting to hear back.