Detroit mom, daughter charged after student stabbed at Gompers Elementary-Middle School

A Detroit mother and her 13-year-old daughter are charged in connection with the stabbing of another 13-year-old student at an elementary-middle school last week. 

Lacara Anita Parks, 37, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Both are misdemeanors. Parks' daughter is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that the teen and another student were attending Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit on the morning of Oct. 8, when Parks gave her daughter a pocketknife on school property to be used if she needed to defend herself while returning home from school. 

A short while later, prosecutors say the teen stabbed the victim several times with the pocketknife, injuring her. 

"This case illustrates that a lot of things went wrong on many levels, and as a result a child was stabbed. It's unacceptable. We can do so much better than this for our children," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. 

A preliminary hearing was held on Oct. 9, and she received a $10,000 bond. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim or other Gompers students and cannot possess a knife. A pre-trial is scheduled for Nov. 5. 

Parks is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning. 

