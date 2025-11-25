Morenci woman dies, Temperance man injured, after head-on crash in Monroe County

A Lenawee County woman has died, and a Monroe County man was seriously injured, as a result of a head-on crash south of Monroe, Michigan.

The crash happened about 5:28 p.m. Monday on South Telegraph Road (U.S. 24), north of West Stein Road, in LaSalle Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

Abbigal Garbers, 19, of Morenci, was driving a gray 2010 Toyota Corolla northbound at the time of the crash. For reasons not yet known, deputies said, Garbers crossed the centerline into the southbound lane of travel, striking a gray 2015 Hyundai Sonata head-on. The Hyundai driver was Palmer G. Merkel, 35, of Temperance.

After the impact, the Hyundai stopped in the middle of the road, facing westbound.

The Toyota stopped in the southbound shoulder of the road, facing eastbound.

Garbers was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, deputies said, where she was pronounced dead

Merkel was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he was listed in serious condition.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The LaSalle Township Volunteer Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, and Sheriff's Office Chaplain Program and Victim Services Unit also were called to the scene.

Deputies said driver inattention is a factor in the crash, although the investigation is continuing. Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the review contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division at 734-240-7548 or contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.