More than 20 dogs removed from Dearborn Heights home amid investigation

A search warrant at a Dearborn Heights, Michigan, home last week recovered more than 20 dogs, according to the city's Ordinance and Animal Control Department.

Officials say police executed the search warrant on July 2 at a home on Fleming Street following an investigation into alleged animal cruelty that resulted in a dog's death. During the investigation, police uncovered about 20 chihuahua-type dogs living "in horrific conditions regarding sanitation, smell and animal waste throughout the home," according to a news release. As a result, the 20th District Court authorized a search and seizure at the home.

The city says animal control departments in Redford, Garden City and Highland Park assisted in removing a total of 27 animals, including a litter of four puppies and their mother. The animals were taken to Michigan Humane to be examined and receive vaccinations.

Officials say investigators declared the home uninhabitable and allowed the residents to grab their items.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of our neighboring communities' Animal Control colleagues who stepped up to help out," said Dearborn Heights Ordinance and Animal Control director Lee Lafeve in a statement. "We could not have done this task nearly as effectively had it not been for their help – as well as well as the assistance we received from the Dearborn Heights Police Department. Everyone's professionalism and love of animals was clearly shown throughout this incident."

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say charges will be pending.