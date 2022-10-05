More than 1.3M gallons of partially-treated wastewater released in Huron River, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Ann Arbor says a total of 1,375,000 gallons of partially-treated wastewater was discharged in the Huron River.

According to a notice on Wednesday, staff at the Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant found the discharge at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels.

Officials determined the discharge began at 11 a.m. and flowed into the river via the outfall.

City officials say the discharge prompted a system shutdown. Plant staff closed the outflow to the river and restored water levels by 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city notified the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Officials are investigating adding notification alarms should a similar incident happens again.

On Monday, the city introduced Ann Arbor Water as the new brand for its water services. Officials describe it as a "now-unified approach" to provide "high-quality drinking water, advanced wastewater recovery and robust stormwater management that protects and preserves the Huron River and the environment."

An open house of the wastewater treatment plant is scheduled for Oct. 22.